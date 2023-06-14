Pew Survey: BLM Support Tumbles to Lowest Level

Support for the Black Lives Matter movement has reached its lowest level since its inception in 2017, a new Pew Research Center survey found.

According to the report, 51% of adults say they support the organization's proclaimed mission to "eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes," the lowest level of public support since 2017.

As support drops, the amount of those opposing the organization increased to 46% of adults, the highest level since 2017, the survey found.

Pew said it conducted the survey to better understand how Americans view the organization 10 years after the #BlackLivesMatter first appeared on Twitter.

The survey included 5,073 adult members of the Pew Center's American Trends Panel from April 10-16, and has a margin of error of 1.7 percentage points.

According to its website, the organization was started in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the murder of Trayvon Martin in Florida.

"By combating and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives," the organization said on its website.

According to the Pew survey, the organization had 55% support in 2017, rising to a high of 67% following the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.

That case led to protests and riots throughout the country during the summer of 2020.

Of those surveyed, 32% said the organization has been "highly effective" bringing attention to racism against Black people, with smaller groups saying the group increased police accountability at 14%, 8% saying it improved Black lives, and 7% saying it improved race relations.

NBC reported in September 2022 that the organization was sued for allegedly "siphoning" more than $10 million from donors.

According to the report, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation leader Shalomyah Bowers was accused in the lawsuit of taking millions through his Bowers Consulting Firm for his own use.

The Pew survey shows support for the organization has steadily declined since the lawsuit was filed, dropping from 56% in March 2022 to 51% in April as opposition of the group rose from 42% in March 2022 to 46% in April.

Eighty-one percent of Black adults and 84% of Democrats support the organization, according to the survey.