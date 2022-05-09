Volunteers Rally to Feed, Support Displaced Animals in Ukraine

Rescue groups have sprung into action to help displaced animals in war-torn areas of Ukraine.

According to Newsweek, volunteers have dutifully begun placing pet-accessible feeding stations (primarily designed for dogs and cats) throughout decimated Ukrainian neighborhoods, so the unprotected animals ''won't starve to death.''

The Ukrainian government has gotten on board with the effort as well.

Ukraine's Facebook page, which includes information verified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has acknowledged ''ZooPatrol'' volunteer efforts that have saved animals from locked apartments and houses, for example.

In recent months, ZooPatrol has reportedly managed to process more than 700 animal rescue requests.

''With the consent of homeowners and the presence of neighbors, relatives or friends, they unlock doors,'' the website says. ''If they cannot get in touch with the owners, they bore holes in the windows or in the front door to feed and give water to the animals.''

The initiative has garnered tremendous praise on social media, even if depressing news sometimes accompanies the updates.

''That is so wonderful,'' said one Twitter user, according to Newsweek. ''These poor animals must be so confused and scared and missing their family. The more I hear about the Ukrainian people, the more I fall in love with them.''

''Weeping,'' another user said. ''I never have and hopefully never will understand man's brutality.''

ZooPatrol's legion of volunteers have been working closely with communities and outside groups to rescue cats and dogs from ''perilous conditions'' and get them rehabilitated back to strength, if possible.

Happy Paw Foundation, which began primarily as shelter outreach, has also played a major part in helping displaced animals get fed, find suitable shelter, and feel relatively safe again.

Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, Happy Paw has worked with the nonprofit charity Veterinarians Without Borders to help homeless animals in Ukraine.

Within this program, volunteers are visiting and monitoring Ukrainian shelters and animal protection organizations, and veterinarians have gone to Poland and Ukraine as a means of providing a wide range of humanitarian services.

The International Organization for the Protection of Animals has also donated more than 12 tons of feed, along with other animal products, to Happy Paw.

More than 4,000 animals from 19 shelters have reportedly been helped, which included volunteers rescuing street and abandoned animals from recently liberated areas.

According to Newsweek, a Happy Paw spokesperson outlined the program's volume of funds raised and goods purchased over the first 50 days of war (Feb. 24-April 30).

More than 100 shelters and mini-shelters have been created, providing assistance to more than 12,000 animals.

Roughly 120 volunteers received humanitarian aid and financial assistance for animal food to care for about 1,581 animals.

Nearly 62,000 pounds of food was sent for animals in shelters. From that figure, approximately 21 tons were purchased by the fund, and 7 tons were purchased using humanitarian aid from foreign partners.

More than $38,000 received was spent in a period of three weeks to support animals in shelters.

The animal rights organizations Four Paws, Animal I, and Dogs Trust Worldwide have also joined forces to launch an aid project — the Ukrainian Pet Association Worldwide, or UPAW.

In one UPAW instance, a Ukrainian cat, with aid from Human Society International, was famously reunited with its U.S.-based owner in Arkansas, after being evacuated from a battle-ravaged home.