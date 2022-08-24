×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pets | business | economy | inflation | recession

Petco Cuts Revenue Projections as Fewer People Buy Supplies, Pets

petco storefront

(Ken Wolter/Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 24 August 2022 06:37 PM EDT

Petco Health and Wellness Co. announced that it lowered revenue forecasts as consumers buy fewer animals and supplies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The retailer, which went public in 2021, said that sales of supplies and small pets fell 9% in the second quarter, with other items such as food, cat litter and grooming continuing to rise by double digits due to a pandemic-related pet frenzy.

That translates to total second-quarter sales growth of just 3%, down from 4.3% in the first quarter of 2022.

As a result, Petco dropped its expected revenue this year from a range of $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion to between $5.98 billion and $6.05 billion. Meanwhile, it lowered the per-share profit view from nearly $1 to between 77 cents and 81 cents.

"We're in a different space than we were 90 days ago, and we believe that our guidance reflects what we currently see in the market," said Brian LaRose, Petco's chief financial officer.

CEO Ronald Coughlin noted that a rise in demand had caused a substantial strain on supply chains. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, more than 23 million households adopted a new pet during the pandemic.

"There is not one of our vendors that planned for the millions of new pets that happened in 2021, and there continues to be more adoptions versus pre-pandemic into this year," Coughlin said.

Petco held a profit of $13.5 million for the quarter ending in July, a more than $60 million drop from a year prior. The company stated that a large portion of the decline is the result of costs relating to its buying out the veterinary company Thrive.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Petco Health and Wellness Co. announced that it lowered revenue forecasts as consumers buy fewer animals and supplies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
pets, business, economy, inflation, recession
284
2022-37-24
Wednesday, 24 August 2022 06:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved