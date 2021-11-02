×
Peter Navarro: Trump Wanted $10T in COVID-19 Reparations From China

White House Director of Trade and Industrial Policy Peter Navarro speaks during CPAC in 2019. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 10:41 PM

In his new book, Peter Navarro, the trade adviser to former President Donald Trump, writes that Trump sought as much as $10 trillion in reparations from China due to the belief, from experts and scholars, that COVID-19 originated there.

Navarro wrote about such a plan in his new book, "In Trump Time: A Journal of America's Plague Year," which came out Tuesday.

Before the 2020 election, Navarro proposed a panel of experts should be set up to study the origins of COVID-19. Subsequently, in August of 2020, an executive order was drafted called The National Commission on the Origins and Costs of COVID-19.

"By sticking China with a bill for the havoc it has wreaked on the U.S. economy and American people, we could effectively cancel our debt to China and still lay claim to trillions of dollars more in damages for the havoc inflicted by the [Chinese Communist Party], Navarro writes according to The Daily Mail.

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 10:41 PM
