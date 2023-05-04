×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: peter thiel | desantis | 2024 nominee

Thiel Says He'll Back DeSantis If He Becomes GOP Nominee

By    |   Thursday, 04 May 2023 11:27 AM EDT

Tech billionaire and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel, who has said that he won't support any candidates in the 2024 election, is now saying he'll support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — if he makes it to the general election — but is warning him that "focusing on the woke issue as ground zero is not quite enough" to base a platform on if he decides to run.

"I think DeSantis would make a terrific president if he's the Republican nominee," Thiel said on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast this week, The Washington Examiner reported Thursday. "I will strongly support him in 2024."

DeSantis, who has not yet entered the 2024 race, has often spoken out against "wokeness," saying that Florida is where it "goes to die."

He's expected to sign two bills that passed Wednesday, with one that will ban teachers from addressing transgender students by the pronouns they prefer and the other barring funds for college diversity programs.

DeSantis is already considered as former President Donald Trump's major competition for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and is expected to launch his campaign in June.

But Thiel told Weiss that "the focus on identity politics, on the woke religion, is probably a distraction from stagnation. It's a distraction from economics."

Sources told Reuters last month that Thiel, who was an early Trump supporter before breaking away from him, has become disappointed with how culture wars have become a focus and that after the 2022 midterms decided to stop making donations to political campaigns.

Thiel backed several GOP Senate campaigns in the midterms, including for Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and for Blake Masters, who lost his election bid in Arizona.

One of Thiel's business associates told Reuters that the billionaire believes Republicans are making a mistake with their focus on cultural issues and should be concerned with innovation and competing with China.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tech billionaire and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel, who has said that he won't support any candidates in the 2024 election, is now saying he'll support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - if he makes it to the general election.
peter thiel, desantis, 2024 nominee
309
2023-27-04
Thursday, 04 May 2023 11:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved