WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: peter strzok | dismissal | fbi | justice department | first amendment | donald trump

Former FBI Agent Strzok Loses First Amendment Firing Case

By    |   Tuesday, 23 September 2025 06:38 PM EDT

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok lost his lawsuit against the Justice Department and FBI on Tuesday after a federal judge found that his lawyers failed to prove his dismissal from the bureau violated his First Amendment rights.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in 2019 during President Donald Trump's first term, Strzok argued that his FBI superiors illegally fired him in retaliation for sending text messages that criticized the president.

Trump, Strzok's attorneys argued, was irate about the texts he sent while investigating alleged collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, and FBI brass fired him to appease the White House.

In her ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that several years of evidence and testimony collected by Strzok's legal team from those involved in the 2018 decision to terminate him failed to prove that the 22-year FBI veteran's rights were violated.

The judge, an Obama appointee, emphasized that she was not ruling on whether Strzok's termination "was the appropriate sanction" for his actions, but rather that the extensive evidence gathered in the years since the complaint was filed had not shown a violation of his rights.

A summary of Jackson's ruling — the full decision is currently under seal — showed she also rejected Strzok's argument that he had entered into a binding deal with a senior FBI disciplinary official, which would have demoted the counterintelligence agent and suspended him for 60 days. The deal was canceled by the FBI's then-Deputy Director David Bowdich, who fired Strzok.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former FBI agent Peter Strzok lost his lawsuit against the Justice Department and FBI on Tuesday after a federal judge found that his lawyers failed to prove his dismissal from the bureau violated his First Amendment rights.
peter strzok, dismissal, fbi, justice department, first amendment, donald trump
251
2025-38-23
Tuesday, 23 September 2025 06:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved