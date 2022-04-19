×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: peter pry | nuclear war | biden policies

Fmr. CIA Expert on Nuclear War Warns of Biden Policies

Fmr. CIA Expert on Nuclear War Warns of Biden Policies
A U.S. ship launches a Tomahawk cruise missile. (U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 April 2022 11:58 AM

Dr. Peter Pry was the CIA’s leading expert on nuclear war threats.

Now, in a Newsmax Platinum special series, he outlines the current dangers with the U.S. nuclear arsenal as Russia makes overt threats to widen the war with Ukraine and even use nuclear weapons.

These are important stories the major media are simply ignoring. Please take a moment to read them.

Dr. Pry’s Reports on U.S. Nuclear Posture:

Biden Cancels Sea-Launched Cruise Missile

Biden Cancels B83 ‘Bunker Buster’ Nuclear Bombs

‘Science-Based' Nuclear Stockpile Stewardship Is Failing

Warning From Former Nuke Chief

Important: Newsmax Platinum is the paid subscription service for Newsmax.com, giving readers powerful stories the big media won’t cover.

Support responsible journalism – subscribe to Newsmax Platinum!

See More Platinum Stories Here

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Dr. Peter Pry was the CIA's leading expert on nuclear war threats.Now, in a Newsmax Platinum special series, he outlines the current dangers with the U.S. nuclear arsenal as Russia makes overt threats to widen the war with Ukraine and even use nuclear weapons.
peter pry, nuclear war, biden policies
126
2022-58-19
Tuesday, 19 April 2022 11:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved