Navarro: Trump Still Plans 15 Percent Tariffs

President Donald Trump still intends to raise his current set of global tariffs to 15%, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Wednesday.

Navarro, speaking at a live Politico event in Washington, said the administration remains committed to strengthening its "America First" trade agenda despite legal challenges and ongoing negotiations with foreign partners.

"It has happened, at least it's in process to happen," Navarro said, downplaying concerns about timing while emphasizing the broader strategy. "I wouldn’t get too lost in the details on that."

The Trump administration had previously imposed a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 after the Supreme Court struck down a broader set of tariffs tied to emergency powers.

Trump quickly signaled his intention to raise that rate to the maximum 15% allowed under the statute — a move Navarro confirmed is still on track.

Rather than viewing the court's decision as a setback, Navarro described it as "the best possible outcome" for the administration, arguing it reaffirmed the president’s authority to use other long-standing trade laws to protect American industries.

"We're in a very good place for America," Navarro said, pointing to tools such as Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act and Section 301 of the Trade Act, which allow tariffs to address national security concerns and unfair trade practices.

Those authorities are already being put to use.

The U.S. trade representative has launched multiple investigations into foreign trade policies, targeting countries accused of disadvantaging American workers and businesses.

Additional tariffs on sectors such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors are also under consideration.

Navarro suggested that Trump's trade approach is part of a broader effort to rebalance the global economic order in favor of the U.S.

"Our trade policy is fundamentally revamping the entire world order," he said.

While some analysts have warned that raising tariffs could complicate trade agreements with allies such as the United Kingdom and the European Union, Navarro indicated those deals are flexible and can be adjusted as needed to prioritize American interests.

The push for higher tariffs comes as Trump continues to emphasize economic nationalism, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing, reduce trade deficits, and counter what the administration views as decades of unfair practices by foreign competitors.

Critics, including some legal groups, have challenged the administration’s tariff actions in court, and further litigation is expected.

Navarro signaled confidence that the administration has the legal tools and political will to move forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.