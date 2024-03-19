Peter Navarro Begins Prison Term Enraged

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro expressed his frustration as he began serving a four-month prison sentence in Miami for defying a congressional subpoena, The Hill reported.

"I'm pissed. That's what I'm feeling right now," Navarro told reporters outside the prison on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old Navarro's journey to prison began with his conviction last year on two counts of contempt of Congress. One count stemmed from his failure to produce documents related to a congressional probe, while the other was for skipping his deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Navarro's last-ditch effort to remain free was rejected by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, who declined to hear his appeal. In response, Navarro lamented the potential chilling effect of his imprisonment on the country, regardless of political affiliation. "They come for me; they can come for you," he warned.

During a press conference in a parking lot adjacent to the prison, Navarro urged reporters to focus on what he termed "two larger stories": the alleged assault on the constitutional separation of powers and the partisan manipulation of the justice system since former President Trump's tenure.

Navarro's sentencing mirrored that of Steve Bannon, another former White House adviser convicted of contempt of Congress. Prosecutors argued that Navarro's actions demonstrated "utter disregard" for congressional oversight and "utter contempt for the rule of law."

Despite facing imprisonment, Navarro stated that he did not want a potential pardon from Trump, preferring to have his case decided on its merits by the Supreme Court. He criticized President Biden and the Democrats for not granting him release pending appeal, implying that he would serve his sentence before the court reviewed his case.

Navarro's conviction and subsequent imprisonment underscore the ongoing legal battles stemming from the January 6 Capitol attack and highlight the broader tensions surrounding executive privilege and congressional oversight in the aftermath of the Trump administration.

Navarro bid farewell to reporters as he entered prison, expressing his resolve to endure his sentence and vowing to emerge "on the other side."