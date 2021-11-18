×
Tags: Coronavirus | Trump Administration | peter navarro | covid-19 | investigation | congress

COVID-19 Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro

Peter Navarro (AP)

Thursday, 18 November 2021 04:09 PM

A House subcommittee investigating the response of the Trump administration to the COVID-19 epidemic has issued a subpoena to former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, Politico reports. 

The subpoena was issued on Thursday by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis after Navarro, President Donald Trump's director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, failed to produce documents requested by the committee and did not respond to its interview requests.

The committee is investigating whether the Trump White House interfered with its own agencies' work and downplayed the effects of the virus, Politico reported.

Navarro told Politico in a statement that the commitee's investigation  and the subpoena are a "witch hunt," adding, "I will be delivering a case of my new book 'In Trump Time' to members of the committee which explains why this is indeed a witch hunt."

Navarro is the second person to be subpoened by the committee, after virologist Steven Hatfill, a former adviser to Navarro. Hatfill and and Navarro both were sent document requests in September.

Newsfront
