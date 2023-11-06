Former Rep. Meijer Announces Michigan Senate Bid

Former Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, who was one of 10 Republican congressmen that voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, announced Monday that he is throwing his hat into the ring for the GOP primary for Michigan's open Senate seat, the Washington Examiner reported.

He joins an already crowded Republican field, including former Rep. Mike Rogers and former Detroit police chief James Craig.

Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who currently holds the seat, announced at the start of the year that she will not run for reelection.

Meijer said in a statement that "my wife and I prayed hard about this race and how we can best serve our state and our nation. We considered every aspect of the campaign, and are confident we have the best chance of taking back this seat for the Republicans and fighting hard for a conservative future."

He added that, "we are in dark and uncertain times, but we have made it through worse. The challenges are great, but so is our country. If we are to see another great American century, we need leaders who aren't afraid to be bold, will do the work, and can't be bought."

With the announcement, Meijer ended months of speculation over whether he would run for the Senate, after launching an exploratory committee in August, according to The Hill.

Meijer enjoys widespread name recognition in the state due to his family's namesake grocery store empire, with his campaign using a logo similar to that of the store, the Washington Examiner reported.

Meijer could however face an uphill battle among Republicans, given he lost his primary election following his vote to impeach Trump.