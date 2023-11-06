Peter Lerner to Newsmax: War on Hamas 'Going According to Our Plan'

Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told Newsmax on Monday that the war against Hamas “is going according to our plan" after Israel began ground operations in Gaza last week.

Lerner said on “Newsline” that “We are destroying and dismantling, place by place, location by location. With each strike we get closer to our to achieving our goal.”

He continued, “I would say there is a huge challenge and just looking at footage that you were sharing now … to show Hamas, where they positioned rockets [at] a regular scouts group. It's just shocking and terrifying. What type of people do this to children, putting them in harm's way?”

Lerner said, “Today and last night we completed the encirclement of Gaza City,” which “is the hub of Hamas’ operations."

He added, “that is where they conducted, instructed, financed the action, the brutal, brutal massacre on the 7th of October. I could say quite simply, this isn't about what happened on the 7th of October. It's about making sure the 7th of October can never happen again.”

When asked about how long these operations might continue, Lerner said, “the government has not given us a time limit, so I would say however long it takes. We will move forward. We will press forward. We will pursue them. We will hunt them down and we will kill them. They have to be rid from the realm of existence. That is what we intend.”

