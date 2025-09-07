Peter King to Newsmax: US Must Stand Firm Against Russia-China Alliance

The United States must remain vigilant as Russia and China deepen their ties, as the recent summit in China underscored the growing challenge from America's top adversaries, former Rep. Peter King told Newsmax on Sunday.

"We should be concerned," about the meeting that brought together Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

"India, obviously, is a powerful country. Russia is powerful. China is one of the most powerful [countries] in the world," he added. "I would say, among the three of them, they're somewhat more powerful than the United States. But it's something we don't need if we can find a way, especially with India, to sort of pull India more back into our sphere of influence."

King also stressed the importance of the United States maintaining a strong stance on Ukraine to prevent Moscow and Beijing from tightening their relationship.

"It's important we send the signal out," he said. "It's no time to panic whatsoever. But I think we have to stay on it. We can't just dismiss it."

Turning later to domestic issues, King credited President Donald Trump's decision to extend the National Guard's presence in Washington, D.C., as a key factor in improving public safety.

"I think it's going very well. The National Guard doesn't actually do police stops, that type of work, but having them there as a presence… it sends a signal," he said.

King added that the approach "shows what can be done when you get tough on crime, when the people at the top are sending a strong message and allow the people on the ground to carry it out. So I think what's happening in D.C. can be a model for the country."

While noting it is easier to deploy federal troops in Washington than in states, King faulted Illinois officials for resisting outside help.

"If the governor and the mayor had any brains at all, they would welcome them in, find ways to cooperate," he said. "That could be a great ancillary working between the police and the National Guard with specific tasks — the National Guard, the police on the ground doing it, and it's just, to me, that's right. The governor of Illinois and the mayor of Chicago are guilty of incredible malpractice here."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com