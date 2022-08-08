Pete Rose Returns to Philadelphia, Refuses to Address Statutory Rape Allegations

Pete Rose made his first on-field Philadelphia appearance since being banned from Major League Baseball for betting on games, and refused to address allegations that he had a sexual relationship with an underage girl in the 1970s.

The accusations stemmed from testimony in federal court in 2017 when a woman referred to as Jane Doe said she and Rose had a relationship when she was an underage girl at the time the relationship started.

"No, I'm not here to talk about that," Rose told a female reporter from The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday. "Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago, babe."

Rose later told The Associated Press: "I'm going to tell you one more time. I'm here for the Philly fans. I'm here for my teammates. I'm here for the Phillies organization. And who cares what happened 50 years ago? You weren't even born. So you shouldn't be talking about it, because you weren't born. If you don't know a damn thing about it, don't talk about it."

Rose, 81, was at Citizens Bank Park as part of a celebration of the 1980 Phillies World Series team. The sport's all-time hits leader was banned by MLB in 1989 for betting on baseball during his playing and managing career.

The Inquirer reporter, Alex Coffey, tweeted later Sunday that Rose, following the on-field ceremony, asked her if he had offended her and asked, "Will you forgive me if I sign 1,000 baseballs for you?" before saying "sorry."

ESPN obtained a copy of Jane Doe's testimony in which she said her relationship with Rose started in 1973 and continued for a couple of years.

"Sometime after that, Pete Rose and I began meeting at a house in Cincinnati," the woman's statement said. "It was at that house where, before my 16th birthday, Pete Rose began a sexual relationship with me. This sexual relationship lasted for several years. Pete Rose also met me in locations outside of Ohio where we had sex."

In court filings, Rose said he had sex with the girl but believed she was 16 at the time. He added that their relationship "began sometime in 1975," when he was 34 and married with two children.

Rose can't be charged with statutory rape because the statute of limitations has passed.

Since his ban was implemented, Rose previously had taken part in ceremonies with the Cincinnati Reds organization but not with the Philadelphia Phillies before Sunday.

Rose was introduced to a mix of cheers, boos, and a few "Pete" chants.

The festivities to honor the 1980 Phillies had been postponed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.