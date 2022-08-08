Pete Rose Makes First Appearance With Phillies Since Ban

Pete Rose on Sunday made his first on-field appearance with the Philadelphia Phillies since being banned from Major League Baseball 23 years ago for betting on games.

Rose, 81, was at Citizens Bank Park as part of a celebration of the 1980 Phillies World Series team. Rose, the sport's all-time hits leader, was banned by MLB in 1989 for betting on baseball during his playing and managing career.

Primarily remembered as a Cincinnati Red, Rose spent five seasons (1979-83) with the Phillies and was an All-Star four times during that period. He had a .291 batting average with 826 hits, 255 RBIs and 51 stolen bases during his time with the club.

Rose was a part of Philadelphia's 1980 championship team.

Since his ban was implemented, Rose had taken part in ceremonies with the Reds organization but not with the Phillies. The festivities to honor the 1980 Phillies had been postponed two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic

“In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete’s teammates about his inclusion,” the Phillies said in a statement. “Everyone wants Pete to be part of the festivities since there would be no trophy in 1980 without him. In addition, the club received permission from the Commissioner’s Office to invite Pete as a member of the championship team.”

Rose appeared on the Phillies' TV broadcast during Sunday's game and used foul language on several occasions, including making a reference to announcer John Kruk having survived testicular cancer.

He also dismissed a reporter's questions about the sexual misconduct allegations that derailed his planned induction into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2017.

A woman, who was not identified publicly, accused Rose of beginning a sexual relationship with her when she was younger than 16, the age of consent. Rose, in court filings, admitted having sex with his accuser, but said he believed she was of legal age.

