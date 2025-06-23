Pete King Rips Rep. Greene's 'Betrayal' of Trump on Iran

Former Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of being in an "unholy anti-Trump alliance" with hardline liberals Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after Greene criticized the Trump administration for its handling of Iran.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is now officially in an unholy anti-Trump alliance with AOC and Bernie Sanders undermining President Trump at a time when national unity is needed more than ever," King wrote Monday afternoon in a Facebook post. "Shameful betrayal!"

King was reacting to a lengthy post on X that morning by Greene in which she wrote she spent millions of her own money to campaign across the country for President Donald Trump and his "MAGA agenda" of no more foreign wars, no more regime change, and world peace.

"Only 6 months in and we are back into foreign wars, regime change, and world war 3," Greene wrote. "It feels like a complete bait and switch to please the neocons, warmongers, military industrial complex contracts, and neocon tv personalities that MAGA hates and who were NEVER TRUMPERS!

"After the bombs were dropped, we were told 'complete success' and Iran's nuclear capabilities were totally wiped out. Then it quickly turned to Iran's nuclear facilities 'partially damaged' and now it's 'we don't know where their enriched uranium is.' "

The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, directly joining Israel's war aimed at decapitating Iran's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran's threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

Greene said she will fight "ANYONE" for the future of her three children and that "their entire generation's future MUST be free of America LAST foreign wars that provoke terrorist attacks on our homeland, military drafts, and NUCLEAR WAR."

"I am FIGHTING for them to have a future where they can afford to buy a home, afford insurance, invest for retirement, enjoy life, retain their God given freedoms, afford to raise a family under their Christian faith, not be in debt, safety and security, AND NOT HAVE OUR OWN TAX PAYER FUNDED GOVERNMENT DESTROY IT ALL," she wrote. "Contrary to brainwashed Democrat boomers think and protest about, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and I can and DO have my own opinion."

Newsmax reached out to Greene for comment on King's post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.