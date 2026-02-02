Hegseth: US 'More Than Prepared' if Iran Refuses Deal

War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday said the U.S. is "more than prepared" to act should Iran refuse to negotiate on its nuclear enrichment program.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that the U.S. could initiate strikes on Iran if negotiations over its ballistic missile program and nuclear enrichment reach an impasse.

Trump is also seeking options for a quick, decisive strike on Iran to support protesters of the Islamist regime while trying to avoid a wider, long-term conflict.

"The president has been clear from the beginning, as he was before Midnight Hammer, that Iran will not have nuclear weapon capabilities," Hegseth told reporters at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, Florida, after a speech at Blue Origin's rocket plant.

Operation Midnight Hammer involved U.S. B-2 Spirit stealth bombers destroying three Iranian nuclear sites in June during Tehran's 12-day war with Israel.

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group recently arrived in the Mideast to fortify U.S. military capabilities. The group includes Carrier Air Wing 9 and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers assigned to Destroyer Squadron 21.

Carrier Air Wing 9 includes a mix of fighter, electronic attack, airborne early warning, logistics, and helicopter squadrons operating more than 70 aircraft.

"So, they can either negotiate on that front or we have other options," Hegseth said. "That's why the War Department exists.

"[Trump] doesn't want to go that route. I don't want to go that route, but our job is to be prepared.

"And so, of course we are. We are more than prepared.

"President Trump is committed to peace. He's committed to a deal if Iran is serious about making a deal.

"We will see. It's up to Iran."

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi are set to meet Friday in Istanbul to discuss a possible nuclear deal and other issues, Reuters reported Monday.

Hegseth was asked whether regime change in Iran is on the table.

"Right now, our job is to be prepared," he said. "Iran has a choice whether or not they want to negotiate on their nuclear capabilities or not."