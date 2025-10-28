Hegseth Bans Bearded Troops From Speech in South Korea

Military personnel with facial hair will not be permitted to attend an address this week by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in South Korea.

An email from the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base in South Korea advised service personnel that "members with shaving waivers are NOT authorized to attend" the troop engagement with Hegseth.

The email was first reported and confirmed by Task & Purpose, an online news outlet focused on military affairs following a post to an unofficial Air Force Facebook page for airmen, noncommissioned officers, and senior NCOs.

In a statement to the outlet confirming the authenticity of the email, an Air Force official wrote, "As you know, it is typical for senior leaders to visit the troops when they travel to installations around the world."

During an address last month to hundreds of generals, admirals, and senior enlisted personnel in Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth declared, "No more beardos," and announced that uniform grooming standards would be strictly enforced.

"The era of rampant and ridiculous shaving profiles is done," he said. "Simply put, if you do not meet the male-level physical standards for combat positions, cannot pass a [physical training] test, or don't want to shave and look professional, it's time for a new position or a new profession."

The new policy states that "facial hair waivers are generally not authorized," and that those who have received exemptions will face "individualized reviews."

Hegseth's remarks followed an earlier statement in September by Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell, who announced updated standards for facial hair, advising that "military medical officers will provide a written recommendation concerning a shaving waiver to the commander, who is the final approval authority."

The secretary is scheduled to make stops in Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea as part of President Donald Trump's regional effort to strengthen cooperation aimed at countering China.