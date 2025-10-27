Hegseth to Deliver Major Defense Reform Speech

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is set to bring together top defense industry executives next month — a rare and deliberate move that underscores his push to shake up Pentagon procurement and spending practices, Politico reported Monday.

Hegseth's address will take place Nov. 7 at the National Defense University in Washington, where he is expected to outline sweeping plans for defense acquisition reform, officials familiar with the event told Politico.

The Pentagon has already issued invitations, marking the first time in recent memory that a war secretary has convened industry leaders specifically for such a session. Traditionally, Pentagon chiefs have met executives behind closed doors or at major conferences such as the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

Hegseth's approach — public, direct, and reform-focused — reflects his stated goal to streamline military contracting, cut red tape, and ensure U.S. defense dollars "go to warfighters, not bureaucracy," according to the report.

The speech is expected to be a defining moment in Hegseth's tenure, setting the tone for U.S. military priorities and strategic posture under the current administration.

NDU is where the nation's top uniformed and civilian defense leaders shape doctrine and policy, so a major speech there signals more than a routine appearance — it's a statement of direction.

Hegseth, a combat veteran and outspoken advocate of restoring a "warrior ethos," has consistently pushed for a refocus on readiness, lethality, and war-fighting over bureaucracy and social experimentation.

The speech will likely reinforce that agenda, emphasizing combat capability, deterrence, and great-power competition, particularly against China and Russia.

Observers expect him to outline a renewed commitment to "warfighter first" principles and to call for cutting red tape that he says weakens the armed forces, the report said.

At the same time, the address could mark a turning point in the Pentagon's institutional culture. Hegseth has been blunt in questioning diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, arguing that they detract from mission effectiveness.