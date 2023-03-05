Criticism Dampens Buttigieg's Future Political Aspirations

Democrats said Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary would be the perfect springboard for the first openly gay cabinet member's political career into 2024 or 2028. Now, that seems questionable, reported The Hill.

The job has proven challenging after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, leaving environmental and health hazards and prompting a visit from former President Donald Trump.

Critics said Buttigieg was slow to respond to the accident. Additionally, he was blamed for the messy holiday travel problems with Southwest Airlines that left thousands stranded and for issues with the Federal Aviation Administration, which grounded flights for two hours for the first time in over 20 years.

Buttigieg is regarded as second to Vice President Kamala Harris. Still, that doesn't appear to grant him the success needed to navigate the COVID-era troubles of the U.S.

Republicans claim he never deserved the position and was given the job only because of his political profile.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told The Hill Buttigieg is "not ready for the responsibilities he has."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said to Fox News that he wasn't surprised Buttigieg "doesn't know anything, because that's consistent with how he's handled any kind of question or issue ... since he became secretary."

And Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted, "Pete Buttigieg couldn't organize a one-car funeral. He was never remotely qualified for this role."

Progressives also took aim at the transportation secretary.

According to The Hill, the Progressive Change Committee slammed Buttigieg for "being silent for 10 days" after the derailment in East Palestine.

And Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Buttigieg was protecting corporate airline monopolies by not stopping "anticompetitive airline mergers."

The Biden administration has been supportive of Buttigieg, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referring to the clamor as "pure politics." She deflected responsibility to the Trump administration, "when there was these types of chemical spills."

Democrats assert that the criticism is to be expected due to his rising-star potential.

"They want to tear him down because they are scared of him," Democratic lobbyist Steve Elmendorf told The Hill.

Rodell Mollineau, a Democratic strategist, told The Hill, "Republicans have realized it's hard to go after President [Joe] Biden directly, so it makes sense to try and bring down the people around him. Given Secretary Buttigieg's name recognition, I'm not surprised they've been attacking him."

Buttigieg still can make course corrections, added Mollineau. But Democrats widely acknowledge the dampening effect these rebukes have made on Buttigieg's political aspirations, according to The Hill.

After Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., highlighted a Fox News report showing Buttigieg had used FAA planes 18 times, the Transportation Department's internal watchdog announced that he would be audited for his use of FAA flights, reported The Washington Post.

Sen. Joe Machin, D-W.Va., told CNN Buttigieg "has to make that decision if he feels he's being effective."