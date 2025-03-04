Buttigieg, Schumer Meet, Discuss Potential Michigan Senate Bid

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer last week to discuss a possible Senate run in Michigan, signaling serious consideration of a bid for the seat being vacated by Sen. Gary Peters, Politico reported.

According to two people familiar with the meeting, the former Transportation secretary remains undecided about entering the race but is weighing his options. His meeting with Schumer indicates that he is seriously considering a run.

Democrats aim to retain the Michigan Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Peters in the critical swing state. At the same time, Republicans view it as a prime pickup opportunity after nearly flipping Michigan's other Senate seat in the last election cycle.

Buttigieg, a former presidential candidate, recently moved back to Traverse City, Michigan, with his family after serving in former President Joe Biden's Cabinet for four years. His return to the state adds another factor to his decision-making process, as he also contemplates a possible presidential run in 2028.

Although he has not taken formal steps toward a Senate campaign, his absence from a recent Democratic Party gathering in Detroit raised questions. Some Michigan Democrats noted that while other potential candidates, including state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, attended to vote, Buttigieg was not present.

McMorrow has announced her candidacy for the Senate seat, while Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., has taken preliminary steps, such as hiring staff. However, she has not officially launched a campaign.

Even if Buttigieg decides against running for Senate, sources familiar with his thinking say he remains focused on unconventionally influencing national political conversations.

He is scheduled to appear on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday to respond to former President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.

Buttigieg's allies note he is not eager to serve in a Republican-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., would dictate the chamber's schedule.

A person familiar with his thinking said Buttigieg ruled out a gubernatorial run last month, stating he was "very seriously focused on a potential run for Senate." Despite this, some Michigan Democrats continue to urge him to consider running for governor when Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer leaves office due to term limits.

The race for Michigan's top executive position is already drawing significant interest. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are among the Democrats considering bids. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is also running as an independent.

Buttigieg has yet to announce a decision on his political future, but his meeting with Schumer suggests he remains a potential candidate in the Democratic electoral strategy.