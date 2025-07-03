PETA to Protest Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced on Thursday plans to protest the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July in Brooklyn, where the organization plans to hand out vegan hot dogs.

TMZ reports that PETA officials will attend the event along with their mascots, Tommy Tofu and "his PETA pals," while handing out the vegan food to "hungry spectators to enjoy a free, flavorful Fourth that is also animal-friendly."

"Vegan hot dogs are delicious and kind, and who really wants to support slaughterhouses — the word is enough — by buying what comes out of them," PETA Executive Vice Presiddent Tracy Reiman said in a statement. "PETA encourages everyone to let freedom ring for all by leaving animals in peace this Fourth of July and beyond."

The organization previously protested Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2021, setting up a stand where it gave out vegan hot dogs and promoted animal rights and veganism.

This year’s contest marks the return of 16-time champion Joey Chestnut, who was not able to compete last year after he endorsed Impossible Foods, which makes vegan hot dogs and other plant-based food.