PETA Urges Jill Biden to Drop Real Eggs From Easter Egg Roll

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called on Thursday for First Lady Jill Biden not to use real chicken eggs at this year's White House Easter Egg Roll.

Ingrid Newkirk, president of the organization, urged in her letter that the White House "choose instead reusable plastic or wooden eggs — or even lovely painted rocks or egg-shaped balls — all of which would last for years to come."

Newkirk cited those who do not consume eggs for "ethical, environmental, or health reasons" as cause for the potential move, in addition to PETA's primary goal of protecting chicken rights.

"We hope you'll agree that while families are shelling out nearly 70 percent more for eggs amid the deadliest avian flu outbreak on record, now is a hopping good time to hatch an Easter tradition that is kind and doesn't prop up the cruel egg industry," she said.

The 2022 White House Easter Egg Roll is set to be held on April 10, with a lottery for free tickets opening up Thursday. Last year, more than 30,000 visitors took part in the event — the first time it was held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to the American Egg Board, more than 70,000 eggs were donated by American farmers for the roll in 2019.

"The White House Easter Egg Roll would not be the same without eggs, and thanks to the generosity of America's egg farmers, the White House will be brimming with them," former Deputy Agriculture Secretary Stephen Censky said at the time.

"Our nation's egg farmers and their incredible product are an annual fixture on the South Lawn of the White House for this time-honored and uniquely American holiday tradition," he added.