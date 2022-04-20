×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: peruvian ambassador | shooting

Intruder at Peruvian Ambassador's House Fatally Shot by Secret Service

Intruder at Peruvian Ambassador's House Fatally Shot by Secret Service

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:01 AM

U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shot an intruder at the Peruvian ambassador's residence after a confrontation on Wednesday morning following an apparent break-in attempt, authorities said.

The ambassador and his family were at home at the time but were not injured, Washington Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters.

The intruder, a man in his 20s or 30s, smashed several windows at the residence and was carrying a metal stake, Contee said. Officers initially tried to stop him with Tasers but when that did not take effect, they began firing shots, he said.

It was unclear whether the person knew the home belonged to a foreign diplomat.

Violence at embassies is rare in Washington.

"We don't see these types of incidents around here," Contee said. "This is totally out of the ordinary."

Officers with the Secret Service's Uniformed Division protect more than 500 foreign diplomatic missions in the U.S. capital. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shot an intruder at the Peruvian ambassador's residence after a confrontation on Wednesday morning following an apparent break-in attempt, authorities said.
peruvian ambassador, shooting
149
2022-01-20
Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved