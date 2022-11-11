New PAC Launches to Promote Minority Conservatives

A new political group aims to promote minority leaders within the conservative movement.

Perspective PAC, based out of Tallahassee, Florida, launched Thursday by announcing its foundation and board of directors members.

The PAC said it plans to provide a new perspective "encompassing minority voices within the modern American conservative movement." The new organization will start by focusing on Florida state politics.

"The conservative movement is greatly strengthened when including the perspective of many viewpoints," Board Chair Darryl L. Boyer, a Black Republican, said in a press release. "Where a person is headed and how big their heart truly encompasses their perspective."

Boyer previously worked on the campaign of Republican state Senate candidate Corey Simon, who unseated Democrat Sen. Loranne Ausley. The Senate District 3 race was one of Florida’s most-watched legislative contests, Florida Politics reported.

Simon became the first Black Republican elected to the Florida Senate since Reconstruction.

Boyer stressed the importance of minority voices within the conservative movement.

"As a Black conservative, or any minority conservative, you get bullied by people who look like you and by others," Boyer said, Florida Politics reported. "You’re a minority within a minority."

Perspective PAC board Vice Chair Seth M. Stubbs said it's critical that conservatives of all races have a platform.

"Uniqueness of thought is not defined by the color of someone’s skin" Stubbs in the press release. "As conservatives, we sometimes ignore the voices of lesser-represented individuals in our movement. Perspective PAC expands on today’s political discourse by empowering the voices of minority conservatives."

Boyer and Stubbs founded the new PAC with William T. Johnson and Alex C. Haley, who also worked on the Simon campaign.

Stubbs met Boyer while working with the state Speaker-designate Paul Renner’s campaign to win a supermajority of House seats.

Johnson, son of a lobbyist, served as a coalition leader for Gov. Ron DeSantis' successful reelection campaign.

Perspective PAC's logo is a blue and purple "P."

"We chose purple because it exemplifies unity/royalty," the PAC’s website said. "The Republican party is divided, and we need unity from within. Blue is calming and with all the hate across our nation we need something peaceful."