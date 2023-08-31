Pentagon Announces New Website for UFO Reporting

The Pentagon on Thursday announced the launch of a new website that will be a "one-stop shop" for all government and military personnel to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), the government's term for UFOs.

The website, www.aaro.mil, launched Wednesday. AARO stands for All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, a relatively new unit within the Pentagon.

The website will provide declassified information, including photos and videos, for public perusal.

"The department is committed to transparency with the American people on AARO's work on UAPs," Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said at a press briefing.

A release added the site "will serve as a one-stop shop for all publicly available information related to AARO and UAP and AARO will regularly update the website with its most recent activities and findings as new information is cleared for public release."

The new website and related transparency come after former intelligence official David Grusch claimed a vast cover-up by the government regarding UAPs in statements given to the House Oversight Committee on July 26. He said the government is hiding evidence of nonhuman intelligence.

Grusch, however, did not provide specifics, saying he could not over fears of prosecution for sharing classified data.