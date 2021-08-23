×
Pentagon Ready to Recommend Pfizer Vaccine for Personnel

Pentagon Ready to Recommend Pfizer Vaccine for Personnel
U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Monday, 23 August 2021 11:24 AM

The Pentagon is prepared to issue updated guidance to require all U.S. service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday's approval of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby told a briefing the completion date for vaccine guidance was still being worked on.

The FDA granted full approval on Monday to the vaccine, which had earned emergency-use authorization in December, making it the first to secure such validation as U.S. health authorities struggle to win over vaccine skeptics.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


The Pentagon is prepared to issue updated guidance to require all U.S. service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday's approval of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
Monday, 23 August 2021 11:24 AM
