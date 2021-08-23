Pentagon Ready to Recommend Pfizer Vaccine for Personnel

The Pentagon is prepared to issue updated guidance to require all U.S. service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday's approval of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby told a briefing the completion date for vaccine guidance was still being worked on.

The FDA granted full approval on Monday to the vaccine, which had earned emergency-use authorization in December, making it the first to secure such validation as U.S. health authorities struggle to win over vaccine skeptics.