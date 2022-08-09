×
Tags: pentagon | ukraine | anti radar missiles

Pentagon Confirms Radar Defense Missiles Sent to Ukraine

agm-88 high speed anti-radiation missiles are attached to a fighter jet

AGM-88 high speed missiles are attached to a fighter jet. (Carsten Rehder/AP)

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 11:42 PM EDT

The Department of Defense this week acknowledged that the U.S. sent anti-radar missiles to Ukraine for use against Russian forces — deliveries that were previously undisclosed, according to CNN.

Colin Kahl, under secretary of defense for policy, said Monday that "a number" of missiles were sent to Ukraine "in recent" aid packages, though he did not specify a number or the type of anti-radar missiles. An unidentified defense official told CNN that Ukraine received AGM-88 high speed anti-radiation missiles (HARM) made by Raytheon.

"In recent military aid packages, we have included a number of anti-radar missiles that can be fired from Ukrainian aircraft and can affect Russian radars and other things," Kahl said. "In the near term, we've been doing lots of things to make Ukraine's existing air force stay in the air and be more capable."

Kahl added that since the start of the invasion, about 70,000-80,000 Russians have been killed or wounded, noting, "that number might be a little lower, little higher, but I think that's kind of in the ballpark."

Newsfront
Tuesday, 09 August 2022 11:42 AM
