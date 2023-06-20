Pentagon Slams Tuberville's Hold On Military Nominees Over Abortion

The Pentagon launched an attack Tuesday on U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who has blocked military nominations and promotions since December because of the agency’s new policy of funding travel and paid time off for service members and their dependents seeking an elective abortion.

During a briefing, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Tuberville’s actions are setting a “dangerous precedent and puts our military readiness at risk at a time when our military is expected to defend the nation, meet the acute threat of Russia and address the pacing challenge of the PRC [People’s Republic of China].”

“The department has 64 three- and four-star nominations pending for positions due to rotate soon,” Singh said. “Between now and the end of the year, there are approximately 650 general and flag officers that will require Senate confirmation.

“Without these leaders in place, this hold severely limits the department’s ability to ensure the right person is in place at the right time, and to ensure strategic readiness and operational success.”

Tuberville said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's memo in October changing Pentagon policy circumvents the role of Congress and flouting existing federal law, which narrowly restricts the use of taxpayer funds and Pentagon facilities being used to provide or facilitate abortions for service members. He said his hold does not affect the military’s readiness and operational success.

“I would note that just yesterday, a news story reported correctly that these military positions are being fulfilled by acting officials,” Tuberville said June 15. “These jobs are being done right now. They’re not empty. Four months into this situation, that is obvious that people are doing the job. It is not affecting readiness. Anyone who says otherwise is wrong.”

Tuberville’s move prevents the Senate from confirming nominees and promotions by unanimous consent. The Senate could overcome it by filing a cloture vote on each nominee or promotion, requiring 60 votes to proceed. But that would take up most of the Senate’s time the rest of the year. The Pentagon also could change its policy, but that is unlikely to happen.

“If my Democratic colleagues actually were concerned, then we would be voting on these nominations,” Tuberville said in May. “And if [Defense] Secretary [Lloyd] Austin is so worried, he can’t live without these nominees, he can suspend his memo. That’s all he has to do. Drop your memo, and these nominees will proceed by unanimous consent. I’m a man of my word. I’ll stand down. Until then, I’m standing up for the Constitution and the unborn.”

Among the nominations on hold is for Air Force Gen. Charles Brown Jr. to succeed Army Gen. Mark A. Milley as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Singh would not comment on whether there has been talks between the Biden administration and Democratic Senate leaders to bring Brown’s nomination to a floor vote. By law, Milley must vacate his post by the end of September.

“I’m not going to get into private conversations between our office and senators, but what I will say is we are urging for the hold to be lifted on all our general and flag officers,” Singh said. “I think Sen. Tuberville certainly understands the importance of having a cohesive team together to confront the day-to-day challenges that this building faces. We would hope and we would urge he lift his hold.”