Pentagon Readies 1,500 Soldiers to Possibly Deploy to Minnesota, Washington Post Reports

Pentagon Readies 1,500 Soldiers to Possibly Deploy to Minnesota, Washington Post Reports
(AP)

Sunday, 18 January 2026 05:58 AM EST

The Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 active-duty soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota, the Washington ‍Post reported on ‍Sunday, citing defense officials.

The Army placed the units on prepare-to-deploy ⁠orders in case violence in the state escalates, the Washington Post ​report said.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to use the Insurrection ‍Act if officials in the state ⁠don't stop protesters from targeting immigration officials.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the ⁠professional agitators ​and insurrectionists ⁠from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are ‍only trying to do their job, I will ‌institute the INSURRECTION ACT," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on ⁠Thursday.

The ​Pentagon and ‍the White House did not immediately respond to a request ‍for comment. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


The Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 active-duty soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing defense officials.The Army placed the units on prepare-to-deploy ⁠orders in case violence in the state escalates,
Sunday, 18 January 2026 05:58 AM
