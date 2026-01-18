Pentagon Readies 1,500 Soldiers to Possibly Deploy to Minnesota, Washington Post Reports

The Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 active-duty soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota, the Washington ‍Post reported on ‍Sunday, citing defense officials.

The Army placed the units on prepare-to-deploy ⁠orders in case violence in the state escalates, the Washington Post ​report said.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to use the Insurrection ‍Act if officials in the state ⁠don't stop protesters from targeting immigration officials.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the ⁠professional agitators ​and insurrectionists ⁠from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are ‍only trying to do their job, I will ‌institute the INSURRECTION ACT," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on ⁠Thursday.

The ​Pentagon and ‍the White House did not immediately respond to a request ‍for comment.