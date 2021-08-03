Pentagon Lockdown Ended After Nearby Shooting

The Pentagon spent more than an hour in lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of multiple shots fired at the Pentagon Transit Center.

ARLNow reported at least three people were reported to be hurt, two seriously, after shots rang out at the Metrobus platform around 10:30 a.m.

The Associated Press reported a police officer was among those injured, according to two law enforcement officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

ARLNow said police officers, firefighters and medics were on scene, and one "person of interest" might be outstanding. The scene remained active.

"The scene of the incident is secure," the Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted. "It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City."

At 12:11 p.m., the agency tweeted that the lockdown had been lifted and the Pentagon had reopened. "Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic," the tweet said.

Fox 5 DC tweeted that Arlington Fire and EMS "says they found 'multiple patients' when they responded to shooting at the Metro station outside the Pentagon."

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot. Another AP journalist heard police yelling "shooter."

The wire service said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were at the White House meeting with President Joe Biden, at the time of the shooting.

The Metrobus platform is a major entrance to the Pentagon, and is used by thousands of personnel every day.

Dave Statter, a nearby resident and public safety watchdog, told ARLNow he heard "at least a dozen shots” and saw CPR being performed on two people who were lying on the ground.

Video taken by Statter shortly after the shooting shows police covering a person lying in the street near a Metrobus with a white sheet, ARLNow reported.

"BREAKING: Sounds like multiple shots fired at Pentagon Transit Center. Body on the ground near Metrobus. Video to follow. @ARLnowDOTcom @WTOP," Dave Statter, who monitors police reports, tweeted.

"CPR being done on two people at Pentagon transit center. Heard multiple shots fired. #pentagonshooting #police @WTOP @ARLnowDOTcom," Statter also tweeted.