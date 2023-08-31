Pentagon: Evidence Suggests COVID Made in Lab

Scientists at a Pentagon medical intelligence unit wrote in a research report that evidence indicates that SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, may have been “developed in a laboratory," The Washington Times reports.

Scientists from the Defense Intelligence Agency’s National Center for Medical Intelligence determined, in an unclassified research paper published in 2020 and recently uncovered by The Australian, that COVID-19 was engineered. The report also rebuffed a previous research paper written by Kristian G. Andersen and four other scientists which concluded that “SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.”

The NCMI report, written by Robert Greg Cutlip and Navy Cmdr. Jean-Paul Chretien, states: “We consider the evidence they present and find that it does not prove that the virus arose naturally. In fact, the features of SARS-CoV-2 noted by Anderson et al. are consistent with another scenario: that SARS-CoV-2 was developed in a laboratory, by methods that leading coronavirus researchers commonly use to investigate how the viruses infect cells and cause disease, assess the potential for animal coronaviruses to jump to humans, and develop drugs and vaccines.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee who is leading the investigation, told the Australian, “We never trusted the Chinese Communist Party to come clean about the origins of COVID-19, but a potential cover-up by our own government and Defense agencies tasked with securing our ­nation should concern every American and must be fully investigated immediately.”

He added, “The intelligence community’s official inconclusive position about the origins of COVID-19 has never accurately reflected the classified intelligence we reviewed. Now we are learning insider censorship of US expert scientists may have influenced the report.”