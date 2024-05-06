WATCH TV LIVE

Pentagon: No Change in Russia Strategic Nuke Force Posture

Monday, 06 May 2024 02:44 PM EDT

The Pentagon said Monday it has not seen a change to Russia's disposition of its strategic nuclear forces, despite what it called "irresponsible rhetoric" from Moscow detailing plans for exercises involving the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.

Russia said Monday it would hold military drills that will include practicing the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons after what Moscow said were threats from France, Britain, and the U.S. It said the exercises were ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Missile forces in the Southern Military District, aviation and the navy will take part, the defense ministry said.

"We've not seen any change in their strategic force posture. Obviously, we'll continue to monitor," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon's press secretary.

The exercise of what Russia calls its nonstrategic nuclear forces were aimed at ensuring Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, its defense ministry said.

Russia's foreign ministry said the drills also aimed to cool down "hotheads" in the West, who Moscow accused of pushing for a direct military confrontation between the U.S.-led NATO military alliance and Russia.

Ryder slammed the comments coming from Moscow.

"This is an example of the kind of irresponsible rhetoric that we've seen from Russia in the past. It's completely inappropriate, given the current security situation," Ryder said.

Russia and the U.S. are by far the world's largest nuclear powers, holding more than 10,600 of the world's 12,100 warheads. China has the third-largest nuclear arsenal, followed by France and Britain.

Russia has about 1,560 nonstrategic nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists, though there is uncertainty about exact figures because of a lack of transparency.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


