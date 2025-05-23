WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pentagon | pete hegseth | reporters | leaks

Hegseth Issues Restrictions on Reporters in Pentagon

By    |   Friday, 23 May 2025 10:17 PM EDT

In an effort to crack down on media leaks, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a new series of restrictions on Friday that ban reporters from large areas of the Pentagon without an escort.

Journalists are now permitted to be unaccompanied only in the Pentagon's main entrances and food court. Hegseth's physical office spaces and the Joint Chiefs physical office spaces will now be off-limits "without an official approval from the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and an escort from the Office of the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs."

"While the Department remains committed to transparency, the Department is equally obligated to protect [classified national intelligence information] and sensitive information — the unauthorized disclosure of which could put the lives of U.S. Service members in danger," Hegseth wrote. 

The new directive also bans reporters from using the Pentagon's gym and will order all journalists to sign a form to protect sensitive information and would be issued a new badge that more clearly identifies them as reporters.

The Pentagon Press Association released a statement immediately following Hegseth's memo saying the new policy is more an attack on free speech than it is about protecting military members.

"There is no way to sugarcoat it. Today's memo by Secretary Hegseth appears to be a direct attack on the freedom of the press and America's right to know what its military is doing," it said in a statement Friday night. "The Pentagon Press Association is extremely concerned by the decision to restrict movement of accredited journalists within the Pentagon through non-secured, unclassified hallways."

In February, the Pentagon evicted CNN, NBC News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and others from their from their office spaces to make room for other media outlets such as the Washington Examiner, Newsmax, and the Daily Caller.

Hegseth's latest move comes following a tumultuous month when a group chat of Cabinet members on the Signal messaging app accidentally included Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

A week later, a number of high-level personnel were dismissed amid ongoing leak investigations. Dan Caldwell, senior adviser to the defense secretary, Darin Selnick, Pentagon deputy chief of staff, and Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, were escorted out of the building by security this week after being relieved of their duties last month.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In an effort to crack down on media leaks, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a new series of restrictions on Friday that ban reporters from large areas of the Pentagon without an escort.
pentagon, pete hegseth, reporters, leaks
391
2025-17-23
Friday, 23 May 2025 10:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved