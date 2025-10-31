WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pentagon | pete hegseth | jon iernst | austin scott

Members of Congress Criticize New Pentagon Press Policy

By    |   Friday, 31 October 2025 05:42 PM EDT

Congress is pushing back after a new policy from the Department of War requires the Pentagon's central legislative affairs office to approve all interactions with its employees.

In a memo dated Oct. 15, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg said personnel must coordinate with the office of the assistant secretary of defense for legislative affairs for all engagements and communications with Congress and state elected officials, according to Breaking Defense, which obtained the memo.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told The Washington Times the policy will make it difficult to conduct oversight of the Pentagon.

"I think it's really hard, especially if you need a quick turnaround on an answer," Ernst said. "Sometimes it's just easier to go to whichever department and find out directly from those members.

"So, I think it does make it more difficult."

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, said one of the core tenets of the country is civilian control of the military.

"Members of our armed forces should feel comfortable speaking with their elected officials," Scott told The Washington Times.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said he believes the new policy will help prevent leaks of classified information.

"I don't know exactly the best way to get at that problem, but it's a problem," Schmitt told the  Washington Times.

"For me, as a sitting United States senator on the Armed Services Committee, I'm going to continue to have oversight and seek oversight and get the right people in the room that can answer questions."

The Pentagon's previous policy allowed the military services, combatant commands, and other War Department agencies to manage their own interactions with Congress, Breaking Defense reported.

On Friday, the White House announced a new communications policy that barred members of the press from accessing Room 140, known as Upper Press, without an appointment.

"This policy will ensure adherence to best practices pertaining to access to sensitive material," the White House said.

Congressional aides have also expressed concern that the new Pentagon policy could prevent Congress from putting together an appropriations bill.

An aide told Breaking Defense if they must wait for clearance, it might not arrive in time to have an impact on the bill, adversely affecting the military.

The memo applies to senior department leaders, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Joint Chiefs, combatant command heads, service secretaries and chiefs, directors of War Department agencies, and congressional affairs officials, among others.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Congress is pushing back after a new policy from the Department of War requires the Pentagon's central legislative affairs office to approve all interactions with its employees.
pentagon, pete hegseth, jon iernst, austin scott
425
2025-42-31
Friday, 31 October 2025 05:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved