On Sunday the Pentagon revealed new details of its secret "Operation Midnight Hammer" attack on Iran's nuclear sites:

The Pentagon says at 2:10 a.m. local time, the lead B-2 bomber dropped 2 GBU-57 bunker buster bombs on the first aim point at Fordo.

14 total massive ordinance penetrators were dropped on Iranian targets, followed by Tomahawk missiles.

It was the largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history.

75 precision guided weapons were used during the operation.

More than 125 U.S. military aircraft took part in the mission.

The Pentagon says it deployed several deception tactics over Iran as it moved to strike nuclear facilities.

The U.S. is unaware of any shots fired by Iran at U.S. warplanes on their way into Iran's airspace.

Iran's surface-to-air systems did not see the U.S. planes throughout the mission.

The initial assessment indicates all three nuclear sites sustained extreme damage and destruction.

The Pentagon reports U.S. forces in the region remain on high alert.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, "This mission was not, and has not, been about regime change."

The top U.S. general warns any Iranian retaliatory strikes would be a "poor choice."