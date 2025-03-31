Pentagon Orders Review of Fitness Standards for Combat

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed a 60-day review of physical fitness requirements for U.S. military combat roles to ensure female service members are not given exceptions, signaling a renewed focus on uniform standards across all combat positions, The Hill reported.

The review, announced in a memo signed Sunday by Hegseth and released Monday, tasks military service secretaries to evaluate and clarify the physical demands of combat arms roles and ensure sex-neutral standards are enforced.

"For far too long, we allowed standards to slip and different standards for men and women in combat arms. ... That's not acceptable," Hegseth said in a video posted to X on Monday.

In a follow-up post, he added that while all combat roles will remain open to women, "they must all meet the same, high standard."

The move marks the second such review ordered by Hegseth this month. Earlier in March, he directed the services to examine physical fitness and appearance standards across the military, specifically looking into changes made since Jan. 1, 2015 — the year all military occupations, including combat positions, were opened to women.

Hegseth, confirmed to his post in January, has previously asserted that combat standards were lowered to fulfill diversity "quotas," a position denied by past defense officials and challenged by Democrat lawmakers in his confirmation hearing.

Past military leaders have testified that standards have not been changed to accommodate gender. Critics on the right, however, have continued to argue that women face different physical fitness requirements than men.

In the newly released memo, Hegseth directs each military branch to "develop comprehensive plans to distinguish combat arms occupations from non-combat arms occupations," ensuring standards are "clear, mission-focused, and reflective of the unique physical demands" of each job.

"The strength of our military is rooted in its high standards — they are the foundation of our military's power projection," the memo reads. "To ensure the U.S. military remains the strongest and most lethal fighting force on the planet, the Secretary of Defense directed the Military Departments to ensure their physical fitness standards support this enduring goal."

Three categories of combat jobs were singled out for heightened scrutiny: ground combat operations, special operations forces, and specialized occupations such as Navy divers or explosive ordnance disposal technicians.

For ground combat roles, the memo says standards must "emphasize the ability to carry heavy loads, endure prolonged physical exertion, and perform effectively in austere, hostile environments."

Special operations roles must assess abilities in "advanced swimming, climbing, parachuting, and the ability to operate in extreme environments."

At the same time, specialized fields must prioritize "proficiency in those unique and demanding tasks such as aquatic rescue, repair, and demolition," requiring sustained endurance for long, taxing hours.

Hegseth's directive insists that combat arms standards "must be sex-neutral," and service branches "may not establish standards that would result in any existing Service member being held to a lower standard."

Women make up roughly 18% of the active-duty force. Although physical standards differ between men and women in general fitness assessments, current policy requires that all troops, regardless of gender, meet the same standards for combat roles.

The Pentagon said the review results are due in May, with implementation expected within six months.