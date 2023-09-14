Pentagon Warns NKorea About Arms Support to Russia

The Pentagon on Thursday warned North Korea that not only would any arms support for Russia prolong the war against Ukraine, but Pyongyang would be responsible for the killing of innocent Ukrainians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday played host to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a spaceport in eastern Russia, a sign of Putin's readiness to share rocket and space technology with Kim in exchange for access to North Korea's arms stockpiles.

"Any country that supports Russia in its unprovoked war in Ukraine is of course going to not only prolong the conflict but is directly engaging in the killing of innocent Ukrainian civilians and — and officials — and those on the battlefield," Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said Thursday in a briefing.

"We have been very public about our warnings to North Korea. Providing any type of arms to Russia would, again, violate the U.N. Security Council resolutions that Russia itself voted for.

"We would encourage that North Korea not pursue a deal with Russia. But, yes, providing any type of ammunition would further continue the war."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reportedly proposed joint military naval exercises with North Korea during a visit to Pyongyang in July. Singh said she does not think this is a sign the nations are trying to keep any joint military exercises between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan in check.

"I can't speak to what their intention is behind the joint military exercise in terms of a message to us," Singh said. "I don't think that deters any type of exercises that we would engage with, with [South Korea] or Japan or any trilateral exercises.

"You saw some exercises recently — as recently as earlier this month, or earlier this year, I should say — and we continue to deepen our partnership with Japan and [South Korea] with, you know, following the Camp David summit. You've seen a commitment by all three leaders of each country to continue to engage and support each other."