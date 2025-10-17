Pentagon Condemns Netflix as 'Woke Garbage'

The Department of Defense has made it clear it does not support Netflix, following the debut show about a gay man serving in the military.

“Boots,” which stars Miles Helzer and Vera Farmiga, is about a closeted gay American teenager who impulsively follows his best friend Ray McAffey into the United States Marine Corps in the 1990s.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos," Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said. "Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex-neutral.

"Because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight,”

“We will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children,” Wilson continued.

“Boots” is inspired by “The Pink Marine,” a memoir by former Marine Greg Cope White about his time in the military and is set during a period where gay servicemembers could not be open about their sexuality.

The show has earned positive reviews, with a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 73 rating at Metacritic.

“Boots” has frequently ranked No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows list since it was released earlier this month, the Hollywood Reporter said.