pentagon, launches, secure, ufo, reporting tool

On Tuesday, the Department of Defense unveiled a new online reporting tool, allowing government personnel to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena, commonly known as UFOs.

This tool is the latest addition to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office's (AARO) website, established in August following the Defense Authorization Act passed last year, Politico reported.

In addition to hosting potential case photos and videos, the updated website enables individuals with "first-hand knowledge of a U.S. Government program/activity related to UAP" to securely submit their information to the government. It is important to note that this secure form is accessible exclusively to current or former U.S. government employees, service members, and contractors, according to CNBC.

It complements reporting procedures announced in May for the services and combatant commands. Despite this limitation, Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of AARO, acknowledged the public's interest in reporting sightings to his office.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to strongly encourage any current or former U.S. government employees, military or civilian, or contractors who believe they have first-hand knowledge of a U.S. UAP program or activity to please come forward using this new secure reporting mechanism," Kirkpatrick said in the transcript released by the DoD. "We want to hear from you."

The form remains restricted from public access. Kirkpatrick said that a public version would be available soon.

"We understand that members of the public are also interested in reporting UAP sightings to AARO," Kirkpatrick said. "We are exploring methods for how the public can do so in the forthcoming third phase of the secure reporting mechanism."

Any information submitted "will be protected as personal and confidential" and will be shared with his staff "only for the purposes of contacting people for interviews," he added.

The announcement comes in response to mounting criticism from lawmakers, witnesses, and UAP enthusiasts who have expressed concerns about delays in establishing a hotline or user-friendly information-sharing form. AARO, established by the Biden administration in July 2022, has been responsible for reviewing UAP reports dating back decades and is expected to submit a report to Congress by June 2024 regarding government UAP programs.