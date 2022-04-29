Pentagon's Kirby: Putin 'Absolutely' Shouldn't Be Invited to G-20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin “absolutely” shouldn’t be invited to the G-20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali in November, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby spoke upon hearing the Russian leader had in fact been invited.

“He absolutely shouldn’t be,” Kirby said in a CNN interview Friday. “He has isolated Russia by his own actions and should continue to be isolated by the international community.

"I can’t speak for President Biden or what the schedule might offer for the president, for the United States attendance, but it is inappropriate, I think, for the entire international community to keep treating Russia as if things are normal — because it is not.”

Putin accepted the invite Friday, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

“Indonesia wants to unite the G-20. Don't let there be a split. Peace and stability are the keys to the recovery and development of the world economy,” Widodo said in a statement from Indonesia’s cabinet.

Widodo said he spoke by phone with Putin, who had "provided an update on the situation in Ukraine including the ongoing negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine," and said Putin "expressed his gratitude for the invitation to the G-20 summit and he said he would attend."

Widodo also extended an invite to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who on Friday said he, too, will attend.

President Joe Biden last month called for Russia to be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies for its invasion of Ukraine.

“The single most important thing is for us to stay unified and the world to continue to focus on what a brute this guy is,” Biden said of Putin. “And all the innocent people’s lives that will be lost and ruined.”

The G-20 includes Western countries that have accused Moscow of war crimes in Ukraine, as well as China, India, Indonesia and South Africa, which have not joined Western-led sanctions against Russia over the conflict.

Ukraine is not a member of the G-20.