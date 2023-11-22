×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pentagon | killer drones | ai | military

Pentagon Working Toward AI-Controlled Lethal Drones

By    |   Wednesday, 22 November 2023 12:53 PM EST

The Pentagon is continuing to move toward deploying AI-controlled lethal drones capable of making autonomous decisions about the use of force, The New York Times reported.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said last summer that the U.S. military will prepare "field attritable, autonomous systems at scale of multiple thousands" over the next two years. She added that the U.S. must "leverage platforms that are small, smart, cheap and many" in order to remain competitive with China.

The U.S. has also issued various policy statements on the use of artificial intelligence and autonomous weaponry, one from the Pentagon and another from the State Department, which State Department Under Secretary Bonnie Denise Jenkins said "will enable nations to harness the potential benefits of A.I. systems in the military domain while encouraging steps that avoid irresponsible, destabilizing, and reckless behavior."

Although many Air Force generals have said publicly that a human operator will need to approve lethal action by AI-controlled drones during the initial stages of their use, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said in an interview that drones eventually will have to have the capability to make their own decisions, though humans will still decide if and when they are utilized.

"Individual decisions versus not doing individual decisions is the difference between winning and losing — and you're not going to lose," Kendall said, adding, "I don't think people we would be up against would do that, and it would give them a huge advantage if we put that limitation on ourselves."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Pentagon is continuing to move toward deploying AI-controlled lethal drones capable of making autonomous decisions about the use of force, The New York Times reported.
pentagon, killer drones, ai, military
249
2023-53-22
Wednesday, 22 November 2023 12:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved