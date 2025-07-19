Pentagon Vets in Florida Face Credible Terror Threat

Retired U.S. special operations veterans living in Florida have been warned of a credible terrorist threat, following a rare alert issued by the U.S. Army Special Operations Command urging vigilance among those who served in Iraq and Syria, The Daily Mail reported.

A rare warning from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) has alerted retired special forces veterans living in Florida that they may be the targets of a terrorist threat.

The alert, which has been circulated on social media, was quietly shared with former senior military personnel who served in Iraq and Syria and have since settled in the Sunshine State. While the warning did not name a specific group or country of origin, military officials deemed the threat serious enough to issue a formal “duty to warn” notification.

Col. Allie Scott, a USASOC spokesperson, told The New York Times that such notices are issued when credible intelligence suggests a potential threat involving “intentional killing, serious bodily harm, or kidnapping.” She declined to provide further details, citing the sensitive nature of the intelligence.

The threat does not apply to active-duty special operations personnel; however, current troops have been advised to remain vigilant both on and off base and report any suspicious behavior immediately. The warning also encouraged troops to inform any retired colleagues residing in Florida about the situation.

“We encourage all personnel to remain alert to their surroundings, both on and off post, and to report any suspicious activity to appropriate authorities,” the alert stated.

Col. Mark A. Katz, the provost marshal who signed the notice, emphasized the importance of staying vigilant and sharing the alert with affected veterans.

Florida is home to thousands of retired elite military personnel, many of whom served at the Tampa-based U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM). That command served as the operational hub for years of covert missions targeting ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and other terror networks in the Middle East.

American commandos have been at the center of drone strikes, raids, and intelligence gathering missions in Iraq and Syria, often operating in secrecy due to concerns about potential reprisals.

The Pentagon has long acknowledged the risk of foreign actors or jihadist groups seeking revenge against American forces, even within U.S. borders.

Andrew Sullivan, executive director of No One Left Behind — a nonprofit that advocates for allies of American forces — wrote on social media that the threat is significant and ongoing, according to the Daily Mail.

“The terrorist threat emanating from Syria is so strong that some retired American veterans in Florida are at risk of reprisal because of their service in Syria or Iraq,” Sullivan said.

The exact details of the latest threat remain unknown, but its existence has reignited fears within national security circles. Military sources say that anyone involved in past operations — including officers, contractors, and advisors — should remain alert.