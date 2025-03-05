Pentagon Agency Starts Laying Off Probationary Workers

A Defense Department agency this week began firing "certain probationary employees" who were hired in the past two years as part of the Pentagon's broader efforts to reduce its civilian workforce.

The Defense Logistics Agency, a combat support agency that manages global supply lines that sustain relief efforts and humanitarian aid, said in a message Monday to staffers that it will begin the process of laying off civilian employees who were hired, transferred, or promoted within the last two years.

"Beginning today, certain probationary employees have been separated from the Agency," the agency's leaders wrote in the message, which was reviewed by Defense One. "We recognize and appreciate the contributions of those impacted and have provided them with resources to assist in their transition from federal service.

"Our commitment to supporting the workforce remains steadfast, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available. At present, J1 [human resources] has not received further details from the Department of Defense regarding subsequent personnel actions [e.g., reduction in force]."

The Pentagon announced late last month that it will seek to reduce its civilian workforce of 764,000 by 5% to 8%.

One DLA employee told Defense One they were dismissed Monday afternoon and were not allowed to complete the workday.

"I was told to report to the building, and I had 15 minutes to get my things and turn in my computer/cell phone," the former employee said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. "As we already know, these terminations were not performance-based. I am a veteran, I have received one group award and one on-the-spot award for my performance at the DLA, and my mid-year performance report was all 5's — the best score you can receive."

A spokesperson for the agency said in a statement: "DLA released probationary employees consistent with the Department of Defense's broader efforts to ensure resources are aligned with the department's strategic objectives."