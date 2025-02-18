Report: Conservative Hosts Invited to Do Show From Pentagon

Conservative radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton have been invited by the Defense Department to broadcast their show from the Pentagon, Axios reported Tuesday.

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, extended the invitation, according to the report. Parnell welcomed the pair to the Pentagon "anytime" and signaled the move as a guest on their podcast earlier this month.

"There's a good chance we'll be at the Pentagon. I think there's a good chance we'll be at the White House," Travis said later in the Feb. 5 podcast, according to Axios.

It would mark the latest move in a transformation of media stature at the Defense Department, which has moved legacy media out of their prime workspaces and into a rotation with conservative outlets like Newsmax, the New York Post, and Breitbart News, among others.

The hosts' three-hour weekday show, aptly named "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," replaced the late Rush Limbaugh's radio show on Premiere Networks in June 2021, four months after Limbaugh's death. The pair paid tribute to Limbaugh on the fourth anniversary of his death on Monday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was a guest on their show last week and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also appeared as a guest on their Feb. 5 podcast.

"We've opened up this briefing room to new media members. We have really proven that this president is the most transparent and accessible president ever," Leavitt said then about the White House press corps, according to the report.