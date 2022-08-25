Pentagon Unveils Changes Aimed at Mitigating Civilian Harm

The Pentagon on Thursday unveiled an action plan aimed at mitigating civilian harm during U.S. military operations, one year after a botched U.S. drone strike killed 10 Afghan civilians during withdrawal from the country, reports The New York Times.

The 36-page plan, issued by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, outlines steps the Department of Defense will take to improve how it mitigates and responds to civilian harm, including sweeping changes at every level of military planning and war-fighting tactics like attacks on satellites and computer systems.

"The protection of civilians is a strategic priority as well as a moral imperative," Austin said in the memo.

"Our efforts to mitigate and respond to civilian harm directly reflect our values and also directly contribute to achieving mission success. The excellence and professionalism in operations essential to preventing, mitigating, and responding to civilian harm is also what makes us the world's most effective military force.

"It is therefore critical that we continue to improve our efforts to mitigate the harm that armed conflict visits upon civilians."

Austin in January issued a memo directing the development of the plan after a Rand Corporation study found that the U.S. military had incomplete records of civilian harm.

The study also found that combatant commands planning for high-intensity conflict against near-peer adversaries were unprepared to address civilian-harm issues, and the military's standard for finding a civilian casualty report to be credible was higher than advertised.

The directive contains 11 major objectives, including requiring commanders to consider potential consequences for civilians in any airstrike, raid or other combat action.

"This is a sea change," Marc Garlasco, a former Pentagon official who later investigated civilian deaths caused by U.S. military operations for the United Nations, told the Times. "It doesn't mean civilians won't be killed in war anymore. They will. But if this plan is implemented and properly resourced, it will ensure fewer people will die and create a way for the Defense Department to respond when civilians are killed."