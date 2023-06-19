House GOP Seeks Ban on Public Access to Military Service Records

The House Appropriation Committee's Pentagon budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins in October, includes a provision that will make it illegal for the public to access the military records of any current or former member of the armed services without their consent.

The change to the decades-old practice came after the Air Force admitted to improperly releasing private information about U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, during the 2022 midterm elections, the Washington Examiner reported Monday. Both are former Air Force officers, and Bacon rose to the rank of brigadier general. The person who requested the private information had ties to the Democratic Party.

Also, the Air Force said it improperly released personal health information about Indiana House Republican candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green, revealing she was sexually assaulted during her time in the military. The Air Force Academy graduate went on to lose her primary race for Indiana's 1st Congressional District.

The Air Force admitted it was a mistake to release such information without the individual's consent, NBC News reported Monday, and vowed to send the results of its investigation to the Department of Justice.

The Pentagon said information that can be released vary but generally include full name, rank, date of rank, past and present duty assignments, awards and decorations, attendance at professional military schools, duty status at any given time, home of record and official photo, the Examiner reported. The Defense Department regulation said this and other basic information "normally may be disclosed without a clearly unwarranted invasion of their personal privacy."

But House Republicans now want to prohibit the military from releasing the information regarding any current or former member of the armed forces without their consent. If the individual is deceased, the next of kin would have to provide consent.

Pentagon spokesperson Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman declined to comment, NBC News reported, saying, "It would be inappropriate to comment on pending legislation."

The chance this portion of the Pentagon appropriations bill will stand up to scrutiny in the Democrat-controlled Senate is unknown.