Harsh Weather Delays Construction of Gaza Aid Pier

By    |   Friday, 03 May 2024 10:38 PM EDT

The U.S. military said Friday that construction of a $320 million floating pier off the coast of the Gaza Strip, which is to be used to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians caught up in Israel's war against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists, was temporarily suspended because of harsh weather.

"Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) temporarily paused offshore assembly of the floating pier in the vicinity of Gaza due to sea state considerations," CENTCOM said in a news release Friday.

"The partially built pier and military vessels involved in its construction have moved to the Port of Ashdod, where assembly will continue, and will be completed prior to the emplacement of the pier in its intended location when sea states subside."

According to The Hill, once completed, the 1,800-foot causeway is expected to support the delivery of 90 to 150 daily truckloads of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

