Pension Funds Still Connect With Climate Goals

Saturday, 29 March 2025 10:42 AM EDT

Some U.S. and international pension funds are diving headlong into investment portfolios directly connected to climate change policies, according to the New York Times.

This is happening in direct contradiction to the policies of second-term President Donald Trump, who is driving the U.S. government away from climate-related policies and programs and has recommended the same for other government entities and private businesses.

The Times reported that shortly after Trump's election win last November, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander directed a city pension fund to the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, which is aligned with United Nations climate action policies. "The timing wasn't intentional," Lander told the Times and added, but, "we were pleased that the timing sent an important signal."

Lander is also an announced candidate as a Democrat for Mayor in New York. His website shows a climate change position statement that reads in part, "The climate crisis is not just coming — it's already here. New York City must do more to lead the transition to renewable energy and to keep New Yorkers safe from rising tides and temperatures."

The Times also reported that a group of more than two dozen funds, primarily from Europe, recently directed asset managers to put greater emphasis on climate change and remain with investments aligned with that focus.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 29 March 2025 10:42 AM
