Pennsylvania Governor Calls for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing state legislators to pass a bill that would send checks up to $2,000 to households with income under $80,000.

Wolf and state Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-District 20, are leading the call for the state General Assembly to pass legislation that would allow unused funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to be issued in the form of direct payments to low-income households.

"The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck, even a small increase in expenses can mean painful decisions like paying for food or rent," Wolf said in a statement on Tuesday. "Now is the time to act, and the bill has already been introduced in the General Assembly. To the Republican leaders in the General Assembly, I say let's pass this bill now."

Kinkead added, "We have an unprecedented, game-changing amount of federal money available to help Pennsylvanians who are struggling. Our state residents are experiencing historic price increases because of massive inflation and unchecked corporate greed."

She continued, "A $2,000 check has the power to transform the lives of so many Pennsylvanians and we need to spend the American Rescue Plan dollars soon or return it to the federal government. Why wouldn't we spend that money as intended — helping the people who need it most? Our Republican majority has refused to work with us on initiatives that would clearly benefit the people — like raising the minimum wage — but they could help Pennsylvanians who have taken a massive pay cut due to inflation by sending out ARPA funds directly to support working families. The time to act is now."